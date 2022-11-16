GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,991,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,638,000 after buying an additional 115,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJJ stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. 4,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,727. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

