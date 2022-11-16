Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Up 15.8% in October

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,070,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 16,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. 317,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,687. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 134,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58,951.9% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 45,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
