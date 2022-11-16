Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,696 CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

CNB Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 1,064 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387 in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

