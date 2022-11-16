Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,105.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,105.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,582 shares of company stock worth $518,732. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.