Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $33,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 71,450 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,973. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

