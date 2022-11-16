Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16,265.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

