Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 61,299 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 409,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGT shares. TheStreet cut Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.