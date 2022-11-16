Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,658 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Matrix Service by 12.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 47.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

