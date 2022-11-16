Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 837 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $21,711,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $12,894,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 261,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142,522 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 2,278.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

