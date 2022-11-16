Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CEIX opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

