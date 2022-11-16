Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Up 4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 7,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,671,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America upped their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Global-e Online Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $45,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $39,162,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
