Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

