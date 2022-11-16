Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3,886.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.