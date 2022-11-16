Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. 43,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,884. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

