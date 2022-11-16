Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Update

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,047,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Global Tech Industries Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 320,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,659. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

