Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Update

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,047,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Stock Down 4.8 %
Global Tech Industries Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 320,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,659. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.
About Global Tech Industries Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Tech Industries Group (GTII)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.