GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GFS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance
GFS stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.
Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.