GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GFS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

GFS stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after buying an additional 3,135,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,914,000 after acquiring an additional 732,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

