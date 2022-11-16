GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 866,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,418.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GGNDF traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

