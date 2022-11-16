Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Goodness Growth Price Performance

Shares of GDNSF remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Goodness Growth has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

About Goodness Growth

(Get Rating)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

