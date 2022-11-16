GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Cowen

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

GoodRx Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,846. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41, a PEG ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

About GoodRx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 147.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

