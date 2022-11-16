Grab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,136 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average volume of 3,450 call options.

Grab Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 1,967,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,628,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grab by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,705 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,588,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Grab by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

