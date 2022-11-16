Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

GGG stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 940,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Graco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 300,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

