Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded up 0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,621. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52 week low of 5.10 and a 52 week high of 33.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.88.

