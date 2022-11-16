Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Acquires C$22,080.00 in Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 736,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,336,713 shares in the company, valued at C$40,101.39.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 289,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$15,895.00.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE GR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. 24,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.