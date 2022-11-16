Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,741 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Green Dot worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.