Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,741 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Green Dot worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Dot Company Profile

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.