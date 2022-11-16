Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 71.18 ($0.84), with a volume of 209570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Griffin Mining from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.52. The stock has a market cap of £124.49 million and a P/E ratio of 937.50.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

