Grin Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $633,512.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00349634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00120846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00784317 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00639140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00232573 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.