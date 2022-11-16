Grove Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $3.03 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grove token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grove has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grove Token Profile

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

