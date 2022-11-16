Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 52,307 shares.The stock last traded at $172.13 and had previously closed at $172.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.11. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

