Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.16

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.16 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 70474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.59.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

