H2O DAO Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $66.47 million and approximately $461,580.98 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

