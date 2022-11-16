Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PMOIF opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

