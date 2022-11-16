Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PMOIF opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.
About Harbour Energy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (PMOIF)
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.