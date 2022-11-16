Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.