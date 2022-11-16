Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 162,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,008,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $50,201,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 3,426,471 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,098,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after buying an additional 3,235,196 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

