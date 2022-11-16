Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 997 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Catalent stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $136.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

