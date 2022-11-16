Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 162 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $495.75 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $397.58 and a 1-year high of $699.08. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

