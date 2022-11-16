Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 605 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

MAR opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.