Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

