Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $108,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 258.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CE opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

