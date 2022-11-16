Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

