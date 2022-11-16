Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,492,000 after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

