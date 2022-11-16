Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 385 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $354.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.45. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

