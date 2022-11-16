Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Up 1.3 %

ACN opened at $292.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

