HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RVNC opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 151,392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 585,888 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,532,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

