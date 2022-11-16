HC Wainwright Comments on Vertex Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VTNR. Oppenheimer cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,857,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,857,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,459. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Stories

