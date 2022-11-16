HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,584,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,584,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Wills acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,576,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

