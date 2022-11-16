HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PDSB has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $8.68 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $247.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

