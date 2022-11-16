HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Draganfly in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Draganfly Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Draganfly Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

See Also

