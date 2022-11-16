HC Wainwright Trims Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price to $14.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ICPT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $638.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
