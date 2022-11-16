HC Wainwright Weighs in on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $735.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

