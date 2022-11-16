HC Wainwright Weighs in on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance
iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $735.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.