Head-To-Head Survey: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Volatility & Risk

International Bancshares has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares International Bancshares and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 39.62% 11.82% 1.56% Unity Bancorp 37.67% 17.87% 1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International Bancshares and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $620.43 million 5.16 $253.92 million N/A N/A Unity Bancorp $96.83 million 3.10 $36.12 million $3.58 7.96

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Unity Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 28, 2022, the company had 170 branch facilities and 263 ATMs serving 76 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.